West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

42℉

From White Center Now: 16th SW plan update

March 9, 2022 9:58 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | White Center

Last month, we reported on King County Road Services‘ plan to rechannelize 16th SW between 100th and 107th, after a short presentation to the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council. This month, a county rep returned to NHUAC with a more-detailed presentation, including early results of the online survey asking people about two options. Both options would change that stretch of 16th SW to one vehicle-travel lane each way. If you’re interested in the project, we’ve published our coverage of the newest briefing on partner site White Center Now. Also, the survey is still open, so if you haven’t responded, you can go here.

Share This

No Replies to "From <i>White Center Now</i>: 16th SW plan update"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.