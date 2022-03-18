From milkshakes to music, here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

Here’s what’s happening as Friday continues:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, LUNA PARK CAFE: 33rd anniversary today for Luna Park Café (2918 SW Avalon Way) – go have a birthday-cake milkshake (thanks to proprietor John Bennett for sending the photo). Read the café’s history here. Open until 9 pm.

AUCTIONS: The online bidding continues for two local fundraising auctions – The Bridge School (WSB sponsor), info here, and Fauntleroy Children’s Center, info here.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: This is the last weekend for cookie booths – find the times/locations by using this quick lookup.

SPORTS: One home game today, in softball – West Seattle HS hosts Kentridge, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: Thee Deception performs at Easy Street (California/Alaska), 7 pm, free/all ages.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 6-7:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Halcyon the Mermaid sings and plays Irish harp, free/all ages.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for Nurse Ratchett, RED Classic Rock Trio, Lesser Disciples. 21+. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.