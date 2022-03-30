From light rail to live music, what’s ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Ghost flower, photographed by Machel Spence)

Here are the midweek highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COVID-19 BRIEFING: State health officials plan one of their periodic briefings this morning, live online at 10 am – you can watch the stream by going here.

PICKLEBALL: People who play pickleball and/or tennis are invited to come talk about it at Seattle Parks‘ online meeting, 4:30 pm. Our calendar listing has information on how to attend/participate.

LIGHT RAIL: As part of the comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on West Seattle light rail, Sound Transit‘s official public meeting is tonight, online, 5:30 pm. Our preview has information on how to attend/participate.

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW), Jonathan Kimball & Gillian Dockins perform. No cover. 21+.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm.

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!