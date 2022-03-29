FOLLOWUP: See how Lowman Beach is taking shape post-seawall

2:20 PM: Thanks to Mike Munson for another progress-report photo from the Lowman Beach Park project – this time, a full view of the shore with the crumbling section of seawall removed. Mike reports, “Looks like the Lowman Beach Park project is close to finished. A natural beach has returned where the old sea wall was, the pile of stored logs has been spread out over the beach, and two small concrete slab have been poured above the beach. They are for benches, said the man removing the concrete forms there today.” We last checked on the project a month ago, as nighttime work wrapped up, and are checking again with Parks now to see if they have an estimated completion date.

3:11 PM: Project manager Janice Liang tells WSB, “The project is at near completion, as we have already completed key millstones on beach grading, Pelly Creek and seawall installation. We are now wrapping up the project with landscape and restoration work including irrigation, seeding, planting, and fencing at the north property line. Due to lead time on fencing fabrication, anticipated park opening in late May.”