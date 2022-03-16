FOLLOWUP: Next step in Seattle Parks’ study of tennis and pickleball

(Reader photo, 2021)

Back in January, Seattle Parks launched a survey to find out about pickleball and tennis usage. Next step, as announced today, an online meeting:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking input from tennis and pickleball players on how we can best support the growth of pickleball. Please join us online on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. To register visit zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsf-2rrTwqE9bpE6f9JbwvhTUl7WUYt3RW

This online event is part of the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study funded by the Seattle Park District. The project team will use the input from our community survey, the project advisory committee, and community meetings to recommend revisions to our dual-striping practices, evaluate standards for dual-striping, and draft a list of potential sites for dedicated pickleball. The team looks forward to presenting pickleball study work, input to date, and next steps at this meeting. Thank you to the over 3,300 people that responded earlier this year to our pickleball survey. Please continue your involvement and join us at this meeting to learn more and provide input.

An advisory committee is meeting throughout the study and additional community engagement will include one additional public meeting.

To find out more about the study and to subscribe to updates please visit seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/2021-2022-outdoor-pickleball-study or contact Oliver Bazinet at oliver.bazinet@seattle.gov.