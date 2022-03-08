FOLLOWUP: Newest estimated reopening date for Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area

When Seattle Parks announced on Monday that the Westcrest Park play-area replacement is planned for construction this summer, we noted we would be checking on progress of the project under way at the park now, drainage improvements at the Off-Leash Area. We’ve now heard back from Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor, who says, “Construction is 85% complete with drainage infrastructure, grading, and gravel surfacing. We need to complete fencing, asphalt, and concrete paving. The concrete strike is impacting the project delivery. We are hoping to open the OLA in late spring if the strike settles.” Work began in November; a temporary OLA is open until the permanent one is ready for use again. (P.S. No strike updates yet this week – the Teamsters’ latest statements are here; the companies’ latest statements are here.)