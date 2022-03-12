FOLLOWUP: Girl Scout Cookies delivered for Cascadia Produce’s emergency food boxes

Last month, we told you about West Seattleite-owned Cascadia Produce deciding to buy Girl Scout Cookies to include in the emergency food boxes they distribute with public funding. That was good news both for the Scouts and for people experiencing food insecurity. Today, we have an update on the effort, from one of the participating troops, 40171, via Holly Rikhof:

Way back in February – the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season – there was no doubt that we would be able to fulfill Cascadia Produce’s generous order of 2,000 boxes from all over Washington to be distributed via their Emergency Food Boxes.

Our troop (40171) was responsible for delivering 400 boxes of the 2,000 box order.

Of course, now we are feeling the crunch of the supply-chain shortages and shipping irregularities. Through perseverance and creative problem solving by the council product team and our local service unit, we were able to scrounge together the inventory necessary to fulfill the order. Despite the challenges, the final delivery happened Friday!

I’m attaching some pictures of our troop’s contribution, as well as the whole mountain of cookies Cascadia Produce purchased to support Girl Scouts while offering a sweet treat to clients.

Cookies are arriving in West Seattle (Samoas not until next week), and booths are open around West Seattle this weekend. Please support these kids that are working hard to reach their fundraising goals! Ask me what a cookie can do!