CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Convicted, then evicted, former West Seattle doctor sentenced for pandemic-loan fraud

That’s what was hauled out of 4700 36th SW this morning, shortly after this eviction notice went up:

That’s the Triangle office of former physician Eric Shibley, found guilty last November of pandemic-loan fraud. We took the photos after a tip (thank you); as we were starting to research his status, this news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office arrived:

A former Seattle doctor was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 4 years in prison for fraudulently seeking over $3.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) COVID-19 relief funds. Eric R. Shibley, 43, of Seattle, was convicted following a trial in November 2021.

At today’s sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said the sentence was due to “the blatant nature of the fraud and its size.” Judge Coughenour also noted Shibley’s decision to testify in the case saying, “I have to say it was one of the worst performances of a criminal defendant. There was very little willingness to adhere to the truth while testifying.”

“Mr. Shibley took advantage of the community, disrupted and distraught by the pandemic, to try to enrich himself through fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “These funds were desperately needed to keep people employed by legitimate small businesses. This fraud made it tougher for those truly in need.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Shibley submitted 26 fraudulent PPP applications and 13 EIDL loan applications to federally insured financial institutions, other Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved lenders, and the SBA, in the names of businesses with no actual operations or by misrepresenting the business’s eligibility. In the applications, Shibley misrepresented the number of employees and payroll expenses in several applications and concealed his own criminal history. To support the fraudulent applications, Shibley submitted fake tax documents and the names of purported employees who did not, in fact, work for the businesses for which Shibley claimed they worked. Shibley was convicted by a jury of seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of bank fraud, and five counts of money laundering.

Shibley was ordered to pay $1,438,000 in restitution. Shibley’s license to practice medicine was suspended in 2020.

“As the American people suffered from the negative economic effects of the pandemic, Mr. Shibley chose to further this suffering by stealing funds meant to help small businesses stay afloat,” said Adam Jobes, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS:CI), Seattle Field Office. “Contrary to his oath as a physician to cause no harm, Mr. Shibley caused great harm to those around him as he illegally pocketed resources meant for those who actually qualified for and needed those funds. Financial crimes are not victimless, and IRS:CI will continue to investigate and bring to justice those like Mr. Shibley who choose their own greed above the well-being of the public.”