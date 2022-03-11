CORONAVIRUS: What you need to know as masks become optional in most – but not all – indoor settings

As of tomorrow (Saturday, March 12), the county and state indoor mask mandates are over. But that doesn’t mean masks are optional everywhere. Here’s the thumbnail reminder:

Also, Seattle Parks and Recreation said today that its mask requirement will stay in effect until April 4th – as explained here.

Plus, some businesses can and will choose to continue to require masks. Among them, Pegasus Book Exchange in The Junction. Eric emailed today to ask us to mention this: “For the time being, until we see the stats in a few weeks, we will be continuing to require customers and staff to wear masks in our shop.” Mashiko noted a similar sentiment via social media, saying they’re continuing to require masks at least a little while longer: “We just want to feel this out for few weeks before we tear off the bandaid.” Youngstown Coffee in Morgan Junction says it’s requesting masks but not requiring them. (Any other businesses/venues requiring/requesting masks, you’re welcome to email us so we can mention you too.)

Most masking may be over, but, officials stress, COVID-19 is not. Among them, King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin, who held a briefing/media Q&A session this morning – here’s what he said:

P.S. If you’re not vaccinated/boosted yet but thinking about it, the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) has its next pop-up clinic tomorrow.