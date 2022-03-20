CORONAVIRUS: This week’s check of West Seattle and countywide trends/stats

After the first full week of semi-masklessness, here’s our weekly update of key local numbers, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*25 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 170 new daily cases countywide (down from 226 when we checked a week ago)

*53 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 3 new hospitalizations daily (down from 6 a week ago)

*48 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (down from 4 a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*153 cases between 2/28 and 3/14, down from 254 between 2/13 and 2/27

*1 hospitalization between 2/28 and 3/14, down from 6 between 2/13 and 2/27

*No deaths between 2/28 and 3/14, down from 1 between 2/13 and 2/27

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.2 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*84.9 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.2% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98116 – 92% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98126 – 82.8% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98136 – 93.1% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98146 – 82% (up .3% from a week earlier)

Although the city’s West Seattle clinic is closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. Public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, Mondays-Fridays), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, Mondays-Fridays).