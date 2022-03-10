CONGRATULATIONS! National recognition for West Seattle Water Taxi crew members’ sailboat rescue

Last August, we reported on the crew of the West Seattle Water Taxi spotting and rescuing two people from an overturned sailboat.

(August 2021 through-a-telescope photo sent by Rodney)

Later that month, three M/V Doc Maynard crew members involved in the rescue were honored by King County leaders. And now, they’ve received national recognition. The county has announced that Capt. Brad Johnson and deckhands GW Rogers and Jay White received the Passenger Vessel Association’s Capt. Elizabeth Gedney Passenger Vessel Safety Award. The PVA explains the award’s purpose in part:

Every year, PVA members are involved in real-life man-overboard and other life-saving situations. It is these types of events that need to be recognized because we understand the safety training that PVA vessel operators have can make the difference between life and death, and they do it efficiently and effectively.

The announcement says Captain Johnson and Marine Division Director Paul Brodeur accepted the award during the Passenger Vessel Association’s annual meeting in Kentucky.