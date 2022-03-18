COLLEGE CASH: Rotary Club of West Seattle offering two scholarships

College-bound student in the household? The Rotary Club of West Seattle wants to be sure you know about two scholarships, with the application deadline just two weeks away:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle has two different college scholarships that qualified students can apply for now: The Gambriell Scholarship and the Past Presidents’ Scholarship,

The Gambriell Scholarship can be awarded to any student in Seattle, but preference is given to those who reside in West Seattle and those who would not be able to attend college or further their education without the scholarship. Financial need is a major element in awarding the Gambriell Scholarship. Variable amounts are awarded each year, depending on how many students apply.

The Past Presidents’ Scholarship is available to students who are not Rotarians or members of a Rotarian’s immediate family. Awardees must either reside in the West Seattle area or be graduating this year from a West Seattle-area school. This $6,000 scholarship may be used to obtain a 4-year degree or an advanced degree.

Go to our website at westseattlerotary.org/scholarships to apply.