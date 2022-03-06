Clinics, tryouts ahead for West Seattle High School’s award-winning Cheer Team

(Photo courtesy WSHS Cheer Team)

It’s almost tryout time for the West Seattle High School Cheer Team – so here’s an announcement from the coaches:

Are you ready to become a part of the Award-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team?

Now’s your chance. Tryouts will be held in person March 30th-April 1st from 4:30 pm- 6:30pm @ WSHS. To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.

For those interested in trying out for our State Qualifying Competition Team are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you’ll learn basic stunt skills. Though stunting is NOT a part of the final tryouts, attendance may or may not benefit your chances on making our Comp Team! Stunt Clinics are on March 22-23 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm.

To participate in tryouts on March 30th and Stunt Clinics on March 22nd, please bring a printed and signed copy of the items below to the first day of clinics/tryouts.

* Signed Waver Form Due

* Both Covid Forms Due

* Up to Date Physical

The tryout application and required Forms are available through our following link tree below.

https://linktr.ee/westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For questions, please email: westseattlecheer@outlook.com