CAN YOU HELP? Chief Sealth IHS seniors ‘planning a prom during a pandemic’

In three months, the Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2022 will graduate, as will their counterparts elsewhere, after spending more than half their time in high school living through a pandemic. The CSIHS senior class will be allowed to have a Senior Prom but needs some assistance because the pandemic has constrained their fundraising opportunities. Joselyn Panganiban, a CSIHS Senior Class ASB officer, emailed us to ask for community support. The seniors have worked hard to trim costs – for example, while Seattle Center is offering schools a reduced rate for prom space, she says, that’s still $2,000 – half their budget – so they’re cutting venue costs for starters:

Due to our current circumstances concerning finances, we at Chief Sealth High School have decided to hold prom on school grounds. While we no longer have to pay the $2,000+ fee or other costs that a venue would have required, there are still many obstacles that we are currently trying to overcome in planning a prom during a pandemic. Our ASB officers have been trying to find various ways to fundraise from selling merchandise, seasonal gift packages, creating direct donation links. and more. While we are beyond grateful for the opportunity to even have a Prom, this does not change the fact that we have lost years worth of fundraising to have the Prom that we at Chief Sealth had imagined.

The prom is set for June 4th. They also plan to welcome Sealth alumni from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 who want to attend since they didn’t get to have proms. If you’d like to contribute, here’s how.