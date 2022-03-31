BIZNOTE: Party time for Highland Park Corner Store’s first anniversary

One year ago, Meaghan Haas had just opened Highland Park Corner Store in the renovated ex-mini-mart at 7789 Highland Park Way SW. With all the challenges that businesses faced during the pandemic, she nonetheless plunged ahead and started something new, and now it’s time to mark the milestone of making it through year one. The store’s already become a place for community celebrations, and this time it’s about HPCS itself – you’re invited to “just show up” Saturday afternoon (April 2nd), 1-4 pm, for festivities including cake, games, a piñata (around 3 pm), and more.