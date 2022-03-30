BIZNOTE: Duke’s Seafood Alki seeking four nonprofits to help with ‘Countdown to the Bridge’ benefits

In addition to the community planning effort looking ahead to the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge (as updated here last night), some businesses and organizations have special events in the works too. Duke’s Seafood Alki (WSB sponsor) plans four dine-out benefits in the months ahead and is looking for nonprofits interested in being considered. Here’s the announcement:

Duke’s Seafood Alki today launched a search for nonprofit organizations to highlight and honor as part of its “Countdown to the Bridge” campaign. Duke’s Seafood designed the campaign to celebrate the hardworking people of West Seattle as they battle the challenges imposed by the closing of the West Seattle bridge. Nonprofits are encouraged to share their story at our website by end of April 2022.

“With the opening in sight, we want to thank the nonprofit organizations that continued to work tirelessly during the hard months when the bridge was closed,” says Duke Moscrip, founder of Duke’s Seafood. “We know those challenges firsthand. The transportation difficulties and their resulting consequences to Alki Beach due to the bridge closure has hit all of us hard. So, as we count down to the opening, we want to recognize four nonprofit organizations in West Seattle, one per month, where we donate a percentage of our sales for that evening.”

Duke’s Seafood seeks nonprofits in the West Seattle area and has set up a webpage to apply for this partnership: dukesseafood.com/locations/alki. “Duke’s Seafood values sustainability and honesty in everything we do,” says Moscrip. “We seek to align with nonprofits that share those values. We encourage any nonprofit in the area to tell us your story, how you serve the community and the challenges you have faced due to the bridge closure. We know it’s been tough, and we hope our small gesture will make a difference.”

Duke’s Seafood Alki opened in 2001 at 2516 Alki Ave SW, West Seattle. It is open for lunch and dinner from 11 am-10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am-11 pm Friday and Saturday, with Happy Hour daily from 3-6 pm and 9 pm-close on the deck and in the bar.