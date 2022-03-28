West Seattle, Washington

29 Tuesday

Beachfront street-end parklet to be expanded as part of pump-station project in south West Seattle

March 28, 2022 11:52 am
|      4 COMMENTS
That’s what the beachfront SW 98th street end south of Brace Point [map] is supposed to look like after Seattle Public Utilities finishes a pump-station upgrade that’s expected to go into construction next year. SPU is circulating word to the neighborhood that the project is now at 90 percent design; it’s a popular spot for sea-life watchers, so it’s of wider interest. The SPU facility there is officially Pump Station 71, and it’s part of the system that pumps sewage and stormwater to treatment plants further north. Along with upgrades to the pump station’s functionality, SPU says:

As part of this effort, we’ll be making some improvements to the shoreline street end as well. Some of the improvements include:

• Removing the guardrail and extending the useable street end 20+ feet to the east.
• Replacing the current bench as well as creating a pad for wheelchair access.
• Installing beach logs and adding native plants and new trees to enhance the natural area in the street end.

Construction will last at least six months and “could start as early as spring 2023,” SPU says.

4 Replies to "Beachfront street-end parklet to be expanded as part of pump-station project in south West Seattle"

  • cjboffoli March 28, 2022 (12:24 pm)
    Oh yes. The little parklet right beside a certain rock star’s beach cottage (hence the aggressive Google Maps street view blurring).

    • andreea March 28, 2022 (1:20 pm)
      What exactly is the objective of your post? Is privacy not something that you’d wish to be extended to you in the same circumstance?  Please consider deleting this (under the wisdom of the old adage ‘is it true? is it kind? is it necessary?”).

  • Meeeee March 28, 2022 (3:53 pm)
    Anyone can request Google maps blur their home.It’s not a big deal.

  • danny March 28, 2022 (6:14 pm)
    The “privately owned beach” printed in the photo is not correct. WA state designates the width of the street end as public beach access which extends to the water per statute.
    https://apps.ecology.wa.gov/coastalatlas/tools/PublicAccessReport.aspx?beach=WS19420

