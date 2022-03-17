Alki Community Council, St. Patrick’s Day, ArtsWest opening, more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Recent sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Got a tip for where to celebrate? We have two for starters – Circa (2605 California SW) tells us, “One of our biggest days of the year. Full special menu, 3 Irish beers on tap & fun atmosphere. Dine in or take out.” … Also, Admiral Pub is hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bingo, 7 pm (2306 California SW).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online AND in-person (basement of Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds), agenda details and connection link in our calendar listing, all welcome.

OPENING NIGHT: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” opens tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!