About Friday’s Avalon Way power outage

We got a few questions Friday night about a power outage on Avalon Way, but the Seattle City Light map had conflicting information about its start time, extent, and cause – so we didn’t have enough information to report it at the time. We did follow up today with SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang, who explained:

The cause of Friday’s outage was an underground transformer failure. The outage began with a smaller group of customers earlier in the day. When crews arrived to assess the situation, they determined that they would need to de-energize the vault in order to safely access equipment. This caused the outage to grow to 94 customers. The transformer was replaced and power was restored around 10 pm.

The outage was centered in the 3200 block of Avalon.