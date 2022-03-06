6 ways to spend the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Trillium, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Dale)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART EXHIBIT: “Oceans of Emotion” is now on display at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), and you can drop in any time until 4 pm to see it.

BODY IN MOVEMENT: Free workshop at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) on how to keep moving and keep healthy, 11 am. Details in our calendar listing.

RAPIDRIDE CONSTRUCTION Q&A: The RapidRide H Line project team will be available online or by phone (206-485-0017, conference ID: 206 834 474#) 5-6 pm for drop-in Q&A.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

‘FEEDING THE WHOLE FAMILY’: Online presentation with Cynthia Lair, benefiting West Seattle’s Cooperative Preschools, 7:30 pm – our calendar listing explains what you’ll see and how to attend.

THEATER: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” starts its third week tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

