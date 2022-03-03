3 dine-out fundraisers and much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by James Tilley)

Your dining dollars can double as donations today/tonight – and that’s just part of what’s happening around the peninsula:

FREE QIGONG AT LINCOLN PARK: 10:30 am at the baseball/soccer fields; info here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DINE OUT FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: 11 am to 8 pm at Marination ma kai (1660 Harbor SW), a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Alki Co-op Preschool.

DINE OUT FOR UKRAINE: 11:30 am-9 pm at Mioposto in The Admiral District (2141 California SW), “We will be donating 20% of the days sales to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to aid them in their work in supporting the journalists and independent media outlets who are informing the public about the war in Ukraine. All sales including dine in, takeout (via our online ordering website, in person, or over the phone), and Doordash will all be included in the donation.”

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DINE OUT FOR GENESEE HILL: 4-10 pm at Antico Soprano’s in The Admiral District (2348 California SW), 20 percent of tonight’s proceeds – both dine-in and take-out (but not delivery) – will be donated to Genesee Hill Elementary, the most populous elementary school in West Seattle.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm online – instead of a regular meeting, West Seattle Toastmasters is hosting an Open House: “We’re going to play Toastmasters trivia and showcase Table Topics (impromptu speaking). Everyone is welcome to come and learn what Toastmasters is all about!” Get your free ticket here.

TRIVIA X 2: Two of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!