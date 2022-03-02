2 nights until almost-spring West Seattle Art Walk

This Thursday, we’ll still be a week and a half away from spring, but the weather should be good enough for you to plan on getting out for the West Seattle Art Walk!

That’s RobRoy Chalmers at Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor), where you can meet him at his reception during the Art Walk, 5 pm-8 pm. Fogue notes that his work has been shown worldwide – from Tokyo to Berlin to Boston and beyond. The gallery says he “brings dark implications hidden in whimsy and colorful imagery, fluid, sexy, dirty, messy, and always joyful. Featuring Charcoal, pastel and pencil on Rives BFK paper, mounted and custom framed.” Other Fogue Gallery artists will be there too – you’re invited to “sip champagne and enjoy the coming of spring!”

Here’s the venue list for this month’s Art Walk – some with artists, some with food and drink specials:

Venues are all over the peninsula – from North Admiral to South Delridge. In the latter, Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9441 Delridge Way SW) is featuring KAPOW!, “an artistic tribute to comics.” In The Junction, Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) is again featuring the Clay Cauldron collaboration pop-up. Those are just two of many. The official preview page for this month is still being updated, so check back before you go out exploring on Thursday night – times vary by venue.