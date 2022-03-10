10 years later, Greggette Guy’s murder remains unsolved

We didn’t want to let the night end before making note of this anniversary: 10 years have passed since the as-yet-unsolved murder of Greggette Guy.

On March 12, 2012, the 51-year-old Kent resident’s body was found in the water off Beach Drive, south of Cormorant Cove Park and the Harbor West condos. Ms. Guy was a former West Seattleite who police believe had come back for a walk the night before; her car was found parked at Emma Schmitz Overlook, a few blocks south of where she was found dead of what investigators eventually described as “severe wounds to the neck.” One week after her death, 75 people gathered for a vigil and walk along the Beach Drive shoreline, not just to remember her, but to also declare they would not let safety concerns scare them away from the shore.

Ms. Guy, mother of a daughter, was remembered for her devotion to Girl Scouting, and a tribute plaque was placed at a Scout camp in east King County, dedicated one year after her murder. We last mentioned the case two years after that, in 2015; what police told us then was the same thing they told us when we inquired this week – that the Greggette Guy murder case remains an “active and ongoing investigation.” If you have any information, the SPD Homicide Division tip line is 206-233-5000.