YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club’s spring signups

Another youth-sports announcement this morning – spring-season signups are under way for the West Seattle Soccer Club, which also has opportunities for prospective coaches and board members. Here’s the announcement we received:

Registration for our 2022 spring season is during February (with late registration starting March 1). Teams are formed by school year registration so children can play with their classmates:

2022 HSA Champions League Spring Season

REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW

Go to westseattlesoccer.org or

clubs.bluesombrero.com/westseattlesoccer

Play begins Sunday, April 24 (for U8-U12) and Sunday, May 1 (for U6-U7)

FEE for U6 – U12 is $75

Divisions by ACADEMIC YEAR (August 31st – July 31st)

NO PROMOTION FROM FALL (if your player was U9 in Fall, then U9 this Spring)

U13+ Divisions by BIRTH YEAR for play in Spring SSUL League. First games are April 23/24.

FEE for U13+ $110

PLEASE HELP US FIELD MORE TEAMS BY VOLUNTEERING TO COACH

Would you consider serving on the WSSC Board? We have openings.