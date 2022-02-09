YOUTH SPORTS: Last call for Southwest Lacrosse signups

(WSB photo from 2018)

The youth-lacrosse season starts next week, so the Southwest Lacrosse Club has sent one last call for signups:

Are you looking for a fun and fast-paced team sport for your K-8th grader? Registration is currently open for the 2022 Seattle Metro Youth Lacrosse season. The season begins February 16th and runs through May 21st. Check out our website or contact us with any questions at swlctitans@gmail.com.

Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club (SWLC) is dedicated to the promotion, organization, and development of K-8 youth lacrosse from West Seattle to Federal Way. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels can develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play. No prior lacrosse experience is required, loaner equipment will be available for use. We offer full and partial scholarships based on need.