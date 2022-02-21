YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what West Seattle’s only severe-weather shelter needs, with below-freezing temperatures returning

(Shelter/center lobby, WSB photo from December)

Below-freezing nights are in the forecast all week, so West Seattle’s only emergency shelter has reopened its doors. It’s in the Veterans Center/American Legion Post 160 building in The Triangle, operated with volunteer help and donations, so center manager Keith Hughes emailed us with some requests for anyone who can help:

The Warm-Up Center and Cold Weather Overnight Shelter will be open this week and possibly into next week. We could really use the community’s support again, with men’s-size socks, gloves, stocking caps, T-shirts, and underwear. We have plenty of cots and blankets now, and we thank you all for those. In the food department, our needs are: Coffee, creamer, pancake mix, instant oatmeal, instant hot-chocolate mix, granola bars, and grocery-store gift cards so we can get milk, eggs, and other fresh items. Thank you so much for your kind and generous support.

The center/shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska, 206-932-9696.