YOU CAN HELP: Be part of the Presidents Day flag crew in The Junction

(WSB file photo)

Monday, February 21st, is Presidents Day – the next holiday for which dozens of American flags will be placed around the West Seattle Junction, If you can help – all ages welcome! – in the morning placement and/or afternoon removal, Chris Mackay from the Junction Association is recruiting volunteers right now:

Two shifts: 9-10 or 4-5. Fun for families.

Please click on the following web link (or copy it into your web browser if clicking doesn’t work) to go to the signup sheet:

volunteersignup.org/BB3TK

To sign up, just follow the instructions on the page. It only takes a few seconds to do.

Thank you for volunteering!