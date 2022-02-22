What’s happening (and not) for the rest of your snow-dusted West Seattle Tuesday

(Reminder to take care of your neighborhood birds – hummingbird feeders, too – in the cold weather)

The National Weather Service insists sunshine is on the way. Still very lightly snowing as of this writing, though. If any other weather-related changes come in (text 206-293-6302), we’ll add to this list, but here’s what we have for now:

WARM-UP CENTER/COLD-WEATHER SHELTER: If you or someone you know needs a place to go, as reported here last night, 3618 SW Alaska is the place. They’re also in need of various donations, as our story mentioned, to support the people they serve.

NO GOLF: Seattle Parks says the snowfall has closed the West Seattle Golf Course – too much for golfing, not enough to open the course for “winter activities.”

FOOD FUNDRAISER CANCELED: Chef Gino Williamson won’t be out at 5441 Delridge Way SW because of the weather, but look for him 11 am-7 pm tomorrow.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online, with items including a proposal to extend the eviction moratorium despite the mayor’s decision to end it. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls play a must-win regional-playoffs game at home (3000 California SW) tonight, 7 pm vs. Liberty High School from Issaquah. Our preview includes the ticket link.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!