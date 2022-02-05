WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Subtle sunset tonight, warmer days ahead

Tonight’s sunset didn’t splash the entire sky with color – mostly a bright band of vivid pink over the horizon, as shown in Kersti Muul‘s photo above and Marc Milrod‘s photo below. Marc also shows us the view to the south from Constellation Park, with Mount Rainier’s pink-tinged cap:

Today’s high was 47, a few degrees below the seasonal norm, but the forecast says we’re in for a warming trend.

The next few days should approach 50, and then the high is expected to reach the low 50s starting at midweek.