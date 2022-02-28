WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 2 road closures

Seattle has had 3.7 inches of rain in the past two days – which is the average rainfall for the entire month of February. As a soggy day makes way for night, we have two road closures to mention, both somewhat out-of-the-way but still notable:

TREE DOWN: This tree has fallen in a slide at 18th/Charlestown (map), at the start of a one-lane road just west of West Marginal Way SW, a short distance south of the bridge. An SDOT incident-response vehicle was there when we went over to look, but work to clear it had not yet started.

On to west Admiral:

(Photo by Jeremy Barton)

POLE PROBLEM: At 52nd/College (map), this tape’s been up all day because of a leaning pole and dangling wires. A truck was stuck there this morning, though we’re not sure whether the pole was already leaning before the truck showed up – we inquired with City Light about its assessment of the situation and repair plans, since (as the photo shows) they had a crew there earlier, but have yet to receive a reply, and no crews was present when we went by to check around 5 pm.