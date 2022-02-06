WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Push-pin slime mold, photographed at Fauntleroy Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening on February’s first Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Repaving is scheduled to continue on West Marginal Way between 2nd SW and Highland Park Way, detouring northbound traffic, until about 1 pm. (Let us know if you see the road fully reopened sooner – text 206-293-6302 – thank you.)

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online-only services for now – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LINCOLN PARK CO-OP PRESCHOOL DINE-OUT (& MORE) FUNDRAISER: Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool gets a boost today from Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) – shop their market 10 am-2 pm, dine/drink 2 pm-8 pm (there or takeout), or buy gift cards (today only) – details in our calendar listing.

BLANKETS & BEDDING DRIVE: 11:30 am-1 pm donation drive at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – details in our calendar listing.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: Today’s 3 pm matinee wraps up the second weekend of this world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!