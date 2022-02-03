WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: You’re invited to Zoser’s livestreamed single-release party Friday

You might know Zoser from his busking gigs at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market … or maybe you know him as a neighbor right here on the peninsula … or in his work with Delridge-based nonprofit Totem Star. Even if you don’t know him, you’re invited to his livestreamed Double Single Release Party online tomorrow night (Friday, February 4th). Zoser will be at Metropolist in SODO, you’ll be wherever you choose to connect to the stream, starting at 6 pm Friday. Zoser has recorded two albums – Genesis in 2019 and Evolve in 2020 – and is now releasing singles “Ain’t Basic” and “It Is What It Is,” looking ahead to a new album later this year. The announcement describes Zoser as “a singer/songwriter and music bender whose music has no boundaries (… shifting) seamlessly between pop, hip-hop, soul, and folk.” The livestreamed event is free but they’re requesting that you RSVP, which you can do here.