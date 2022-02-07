WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Your next chance to get briefed

(Rendering from Draft EIS executive summary page 28, Avalon/Genesee)

Two weeks after the West Seattle light rail Draft Environmental Impact Statement went public, have you dived into it yet? You have until April 28th to get your thoughts in about the potential routing and station-location alternatives, but, well, time flies. If a briefing might help, you have an opportunity tomorrow night: The West Seattle-Duwamish Community Advisory Group for this section of the project gets a presentation Tuesday (February 8th) at 5 pm. The agenda’s here; the livestream will be here.