WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why SSC is in shelter-in-place

Thanks for the tips. South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is currently under “shelter in place,” according to an internal alert. Police were dispatched, according to radio exchanges, to a report of a robbery – an employee said someone stole “an air-conditioning nozzle” and when told to stop, implied they had a gun, though none was seen. They then headed out northbound. Police are in the area searching right now. (added) They’ve just given this description to dispatch: Black man, average build, 20-30 years old, red top, capri-type pants, slippers.