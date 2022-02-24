West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

36℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why SSC is in shelter-in-place

February 24, 2022 11:17 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips. South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is currently under “shelter in place,” according to an internal alert. Police were dispatched, according to radio exchanges, to a report of a robbery – an employee said someone stole “an air-conditioning nozzle” and when told to stop, implied they had a gun, though none was seen. They then headed out northbound. Police are in the area searching right now. (added) They’ve just given this description to dispatch: Black man, average build, 20-30 years old, red top, capri-type pants, slippers.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why SSC is in shelter-in-place"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.