WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Unusual dumped-and-likely-stolen item; mysterious mail thefts

February 3, 2022 1:29 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

UNUSUAL DUMPED/LIKELY STOLEN ITEM: HA emailed to say they “found an industrial heater/fan just off Delridge, south of SW Hudson. Based on the model number, it retails for about a thousand dollars. Rather than leave it where abandoned, I brought it home.” If you’ve had that type of item stolen (or otherwise lost), email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll connect you with the finder.

MAIL THEFT TARGETING CREDIT CARDS: From MR:

I wanted to report repeated mail theft that strikes me as a bit odd and thought that perhaps others are experiencing the same. (I have filed police reports for both of the following incidents.)

My Capital One credit card was expiring, so they mailed me a new card. It never got to me, but I received notification from Capital One that someone was attempting to use it at a Shell gas station and also on the Square payment app in late January. I cancelled the card and Capital One sent me a replacement card.

I had not received the card, but this morning I was notified that someone was attempting to use the replacement card to make a very large purchase at a grocery store in White Center.

The thieves apparently were not able to activate the card in any of the cases and I was able to reject the charges and cancel the cards without them being able to use the cards.

What is odd is that I have a keyed mailbox which doesn’t show any indication that it’s been forced open or tampered with. Also, I signed up for the USPS Informed Delivery service after the original theft, and the Capital One envelope showed up on the scan on 2/1, but it was apparently stolen before it made it to my mailbox.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Unusual dumped-and-likely-stolen item; mysterious mail thefts"

  • CJ February 3, 2022 (1:41 pm)
    Could be a bad apple inside the Post Office.  File a report here:  https://www.uspis.gov/report

  • WSlite February 3, 2022 (1:48 pm)
    MR, have you called your US Post Office and told them of situation about mail thefts? Sounds like something needs to be fixed with standards and procedures at their office or it’s an inside job? I wouldn’t wait on calling them, especially with tax information and W-2s being mailed out right now with all personal information.

  • CarDriver February 3, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    MR. Several years ago a co-worker had her id stolen. Police (Tacoma PD) were finally able to track down and arrest the perps. It was her mailman who’d taken her mail before it went in her mailbox. Also, his girlfriend was arrested as an accomplice. She worked at the bank. Moral of the story is that crooks come in all shapes and sizes and occupations.

  • Steve February 3, 2022 (2:12 pm)
    How frustrating!

    In December (just days after starting Informed Delivery), a Christmas card coming our way never made it to our mailbox. We could tell from our camera and mailbox sensor that it was never delivered… I’m curious where exactly in the USPS process it went missing.

