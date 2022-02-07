WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbed

Thanks for the tips. Police confirm Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) was robbed tonight. Detectives at the scene confirmed the holdup but wouldn’t discuss details, so that’s all we know so far; store employees weren’t commenting either. We found police at the store after multiple tips about a notable SPD response there. This is less than a month after a holdup at West Seattle’s other cannabis store, Origins; more recently, we’ve heard dispatches been a series of robberies at other shops elsewhere in and outside the city