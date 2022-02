Sent by Kathy:

I want to report the theft of a 2018 Radwagon Electric Cargo Bike that was stolen from a storage area in my 6-foot fenced-in and locked backyard area on the alley between California and 42 Ave SW, between Dawson and Brandon. The only real distinguishing aspect to the bike is that it has has 2 hand-made saddle bags attached. We would appreciate any help in getting the bike back. Thank you!