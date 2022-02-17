WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen brown 4Runner; dumped bicycle

Two reader reports:
STOLEN VEHICLE: Just in from Bryan:
Someone just stole my car at the Home Depot on Delridge. It’s a ’98 4Runner, brown, with license plate number BZN5686. Please call police if you see it! Turned out to be a pretty expensive doorknob I had to buy :)
If you see it, call 911.
DUMPED BICYCLE: From Michael:
We found this kids’ bicycle in front of our house several days ago. It’s not in great shape and may have been abandoned earlier before being left in front of our house. If it’s yours, it’s on 42nd Ave SW between Barton and Donovan, next to the large blue dumpster.
