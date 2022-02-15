WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock-climbing gear stolen; package-theft aftermath

Twp reader reports:
STOLEN GEAR: Amanda reports a car break-in Sunday night/early Monday:
My 2015 Subaru Forester was broken into on the 2800 block of SW Adams. The hood release latch was ripped out and stolen, and my rock-climbing gear (shoes, harness, chalk) and tire chains were taken.
PACKAGE-THEFT AFTERMATH: From Greg:
I found a couple of Amazon deliveries on the side of SW Charlestown St that had been evidently “porch pirated.” There were actually 2 different packages – one addressed to someone on the 3800 block of 51st Ave SW (shipped on 2/13 based on the label) and the other addressed to someone in the 3000 block of 60th Ave SW (shipped on 2/12 based on the label). Both of the boxes were opened and empty and stuffed into the plastic Amazon delivery envelope. I have pictures of the 2 labels with names and exact addresses, but since the contents were emptied, through the envelope in the trash and the boxes in the recycle bin.
If you’re in that area and missing a package, contact us and we’ll connect you.
