WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning burglary

The report is from Bismark, who lives near 30th/Charlestown:

On February 5 [Saturday] at around 3:30 am, our house was the target of a home invasion burglary.

My roommate and I were sleeping upstairs at that time and was alerted by my dog that someone was inside the house. We quickly assessed the situation and took appropriate action in equipping ourselves with our personal defense and called 911. The subjects ended up getting away with valuable assets and around 6 am we received a call from Kirkland PD that the 4 people responsible were arrested along with the stolen car they had at the time. They are currently in custody … and I am asking the West Seattle community if they have been a target of recent burglary or have footage of suspects entering homes to please contact Seattle and Kirkland PD with your findings.

We hope to bring justice and peace of mind that we don’t tolerate this criminal activity in our neighborhood.

We are also aware that our situation could have been a terrible outcome and luckily nobody got hurt or worse.