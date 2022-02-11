WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another 7-11 robbery; burglars steal car

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

7-11 ROBBERY: For the third time in two weeks, a West Seattle 7-11 has been robbed. The latest was just after 5 am today, at the 7-11 in the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW. The preliminary police summary says the robber walked in, “waited for customers to leave … then approached the counter (and) acted like he was going to buy an item.” When the clerk opened the cash drawer, police say, thee robber “pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim,” then grabbed the till and left. A K-9 search ensued but the robber wasn’t found. No description in the summary. The two other recent 7-11 robberies were January 28th at 35th/Avalon and January 30th at 35th/Barton.

BURGLARS STEAL CAR: A tracking system led to the recovery of a car stolen in the 8000 block of 18th SW. We heard radio traffic on some of this as it happened last night around 8 pm; the victim called 911 to say someone was in their garage trying to steal their car. The ensuing police summary says officers “learned the suspect entered through the front door of the residence, walked past the occupants inside, grabbed a set of car keys, went into the garage, and stole their vehicle.” It had a tracking system and police finally caught up with it in South Seattle, where two people got out and ran as officers approached. One was arrested and booked into King County Jail; the other wasn’t found.