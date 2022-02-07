WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 attempted-burglary investigations

In addition to the burglary covered here in a reader report Sunday, we noted two other “residential occupied burglary” calls logged over the weekend, so we requested the reports today. Both turned out to be attempted break-ins. Here’s what the report narratives said:

MARINE VIEW DRIVE: Just after 3:30 am Saturday, a 911 call came in from a house in the 10600 block of Marine View Drive SW. They reported someone trying their doors and opening their screen door. One of the residents confronted the would-be intruder, who said, “You know me,” though that was not the case. The man then went into the back yard and sat in the patio furniture for 10 minutes before leaving. While officers viewed security video and otherwise investigated at the house, a sergeant in the area spotted the suspect two blocks away. He gave police conflicting stories – that he thought it was his house, that he thought it was his daughter’s house, that he was trying to get help for his wife who was possibly overdosing in a car nearby. Police found a crashed car nearby, described as “stuck on a rock,” but no one was inside. They arrested the man, who ended up being taken to Harborview Medical Center for an unspecified problem rather than immediately to jail.

38TH SW: On Sunday morning, a 911 call came in from a residence in the 4800 block of 38th SW. The resident reported a man pounding on the windows and door, and grabbing the door handle. She believed he was trying to break in; she screamed at him to go away. All she could tell them regarding a description was that he was wearing a dark hat. He was gone before officers arrived, and they didn’t find anyone in the area, but they did find a duffel bag outside her house and took it as evidence.