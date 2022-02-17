WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Barrier removal

(WSB photo)

Notice something missing in that photo of the west end of the West Seattle Bridge? (Besides vehicles.) The jersey barriers that divide the bridge have been removed. After a tip from Jodi (thank you!), we went over for a look just as a crew was finishing removal in this area. Replacement of the barriers is among the maintenance tasks planned for completion during the repair work, and it was mentioned when contractor Kraemer North America briefed the WS Bridge Community Task Force on the work plan in December – to be specific, 4,000 feet of jersey barriers to be replaced. We have an inquiry out to SDOT for more details, as well as checking on whether Sunday is still the deadline for a concrete-strike resolution to avoid delays to the “midyear” reopening plan.

P.S. If you traveled through the Harbor/Avalon area this past Monday night and noticed a detour, we also got belated word that was related to the bridge work as well – “Our contractor was doing work at the intersection to install debris containment for expansion joint replacement along the corridor,” explained SDOT’s Mariam Ali.