WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 more views of our winged neighbors

Another Sunday bird gallery, thanks to local photographers kindly sharing their work! Above, Trileigh Tucker captures one of those adorable tiny Bushtits you might see flocking through the trees. Below, one of the more captivatingly colorful backyard birds, a Varied Thrush, photographed by Michelle Green Arnson:

Michelle also shared this view of a Bald Eagle:

Next, another Bald Eagle is the first of three birds James Tilley shows us:

Also in flight, two Gulls:

This one’s more of a backyard bird, a Yellow-rumped Warbler:

Tom Trulin photographed a Great Blue Heron against the sunset (and the Fauntleroy ferry):

And in case you missed the Jerry Simmons photo of a rain-damp California Scrub-Jay we showed here, he shared another view:

Thanks for the photos! One more note – bird lovers will want to be part of a Duwamish Longhouse event on Saturday, February 26 – Birds of the Duwamish River Valley! In-person bird walks at 9 and 11 am, and a talk at 10 am with nature guide Elaine Chuang. (A chance to watch the 10 am presentation online is promised too, but we don’t have a link for that yet – hope to have that in a calendar listing soon.) The Longhouse is at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW.