West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

44℉

Voting deadlines, light rail, community meetings, nightlife, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

February 8, 2022 10:12 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Clouds last weekend, photographed by Stewart L.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ELECTION DEADLINES: It’s your last day to vote in two elections – the Seattle Public Schools levies, for which you should have a paper ballot to send in or get to a dropbox by 8 pm (details here), and the King Conservation District supervisor election, for which your ballot is online (details here), same deadline.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: The Community Advisory Group convened by Sound Transit gets briefed on the just-released Draft Environmental Impact Statement 5-7 pm online tonight, and you’re invited to watch/listen. Here’s the agenda; here’s the livestream. link.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about business and accounting studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, your monthly chance to hear updates, and ask questions, about West Seattle’s only city-supported tiny-house encampment. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

ARBOR HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm – you’re invited if the student(s) in your family might be attending Arbor Heights Elementary this fall. Our calendar listing has the RSVP/attendance link.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, the FCA board meets for a variety of updates. Community members are welcome – here’s how to register to attend.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

2 Replies to "Voting deadlines, light rail, community meetings, nightlife, more for your West Seattle Tuesday"

  • James February 8, 2022 (10:32 am)
    Reply

    Surprised you guys don’t have a story on Herbold’s latest proposal. “Advocate group Working Washington says the proposal is “the result of months of stakeholder meetings championed by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, as well as deep organizing & community engagement led by workers with Working Washington’s PayUp campaign.”” It’s a great idea!!!!

    • WSB February 8, 2022 (10:42 am)
      Reply

      Wish we could cover every single thing the council does but we don’t have the bandwidth. The item you’re referencing is on her committee’s agenda for a meeting that began at 9:30 this morning but it’s not new. The slide deck says it’s been in circulation since last summer. I don’t know if she’s sponsoring it or somebody else on council. If interested you can see the slide deck and draft legislation linked from this morning’s agenda:
      https://seattle.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=PA&ID=930274&GUID=903D2508-9840-4878-8334-1AEF77335BB8

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.