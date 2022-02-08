Voting deadlines, light rail, community meetings, nightlife, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Clouds last weekend, photographed by Stewart L.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ELECTION DEADLINES: It’s your last day to vote in two elections – the Seattle Public Schools levies, for which you should have a paper ballot to send in or get to a dropbox by 8 pm (details here), and the King Conservation District supervisor election, for which your ballot is online (details here), same deadline.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: The Community Advisory Group convened by Sound Transit gets briefed on the just-released Draft Environmental Impact Statement 5-7 pm online tonight, and you’re invited to watch/listen. Here’s the agenda; here’s the livestream. link.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about business and accounting studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, your monthly chance to hear updates, and ask questions, about West Seattle’s only city-supported tiny-house encampment. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

ARBOR HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm – you’re invited if the student(s) in your family might be attending Arbor Heights Elementary this fall. Our calendar listing has the RSVP/attendance link.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, the FCA board meets for a variety of updates. Community members are welcome – here’s how to register to attend.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There's more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!