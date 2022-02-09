VIDEO: What the Community Advisory Group for West Seattle’s light-rail project heard, and asked, at first Draft Environmental Impact Statement briefing

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Part of the Sound Transit-convened West Seattle/Duwamish Community Advisory Group’s role is to help neighbors understand the light-rail project before it’s built – and while the 2032 opening date seems distant, construction could be only four years away.

Now that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement has been out for a week and a half, evaluating the routing and station possibilities, CAG members got a briefing and Q&A on Tuesday night.

Sound Transit’s Cathal Ridge reminded group members that while you’ll have to transfer at SODO in the first few years, by 2042 the system buildout will mean one ride all the way from Seattle to Everett.

Ridge also reminded the group that the Draft EIS includes preferred alternatives and other potential alternatives, to be winnowed by the ST Board in a few months. Ridge stressed. He recommended reading the document itself, not just summaries like this. (Later in the presentation, the list of topics it covers was shown – so if any interest you, that’s another reason to read it:)

Again this time, the group was reminded that Seattle city government has a role in this too – SDOT‘s point person is Sara Maxana, who noted that the current city reps on the ST Board are Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Council President Debora Juarez. Maxana also said that the city’s role will include assisting neighborhoods in planning stations and centering racial equity.

OVERVIEW: This was the heart of the meeting – Jason Hampton, currently in charge of the project’s West Seattle/Duwamish segment, went over the toplines for many of the alternatives, starting with a few high-level views. First, estimate of daily boardings for the stations (The Junction in general would see the most, Delridge not far behind, Avalon a distant third). Hampton went through some other “transit integration” numbers. Then – “transit-oriented development” possibilities, residential and commercial space for each option, though these numbers were presented without a comparison of how much existing residential and commercial space would be demolished, and Hampton mentioned some zoning changes might be needed to meet these hypothetical potentials.

This advisory group also is tasked with looking at the Duwamish River crossing alternatives, of which the DEIS studies three, so that’s where this began. The “preferred alternative” goes south along the SODO busway, curves to the west around 4th/Spokane, and crosses on an elevated bridge which would “match the elevation” of the current high-rise West Seattle Bridge. It would have a construction challenge along the north edge of Pigeon Point, Hampton acknowledged.

There’s a “south edge” option that would run much further south. It would require in-water columns and would affect two marinas, among other places.

And a north side alternative:

Here’s the comparison of all three:

Heading further west, he showed some combinations of Junction and Delridge alternatives – but not all. Here’s what the combination of the Elevated Fauntleroy Way and Dakota Street (Delridge) stations would result in:

Or – if “third-party funding” could be found – here’s the combination of a tunneled Junction station and a lower-height Dakota (Delridge) station:

And a similar “third-party funding” alternative – Junction station in a different spot, Delridge station lower:

There are even more possible combinations – such as a “short-tunnel” Junction station plus taller Delridge (Dakota) station:

Or a different Junction “short tunnel” station paired with a “lower-height” Andover station for Delridge:

Elevated Fauntleroy/Andover is the combination that among other things would take out the new mixed-use buildings on Fauntleroy just south of Alaska.

In the side by side comparison, medium tunnel/Andover wins on the four comparison criteria:

Again, that was just some of the possibilities – the Draft EIS has cost, displacement, height, and other types of information about all of what was studied.

Q&A/COMMENTS: Here’s most of what CAG members asked – much of the comments intended to help guide future briefings/discussions, not necessarily for immediate answering. Would West Seattle buses still run downtown post-Link launch? At least until the line to Ballard is fully complete in 2037, Hampton said. (This was affirmed by King County transportation-policy adviser Chris Arkills in the meeting’s onscreen chat.) … CAG member Iñaki Longa wanted to see the “how many housing units would be added” criteria shown for comparison as well as a more detailed look at rider experience – how much time would be added in using a certain type of station, for example. … CAG member Deb Barker wondered how the projected ridership numbers were developed. ST’s Daniel Turner explained the formula, which includes growth projections and planned/permitted projects as well as transit connections to the stations. … CAG member David Bestock wants to see what the elevated line would like over Delridge; he also said it would be good to break down displacement numbers between homeowners and renters. He also requested more details about the constructability issues along Pigeon Point. Hampton replied to that: They’re working on engineering solutions for the steep slope – “there is an engineering path forward, we just wanted to note” the issues (including heron nesting). Facilitator Leda Chahim noted that renters are compensated for relocation as well as homeowners.

CAG member Pete Spalding wondered what the rail -bridge mass would look like compared to the current high bridge. He also wanted more details on displacement – counting bedrooms – as well as more information on environmental impacts of crossing Longfellow Creek, “a sensitive salmon habitat.” ST’s Ridge said the rail bridge would be “much narrower” but similar in height. No, the displacement info does not count bedrooms. Re: the creek, it’s mostly culverted in that area, ST’s environmental rep said. … CAG member M Miller highlighted that the presentation did not include all the alternatives, especially for Delridge. She also asked for more information about bus integration, and she was concerned about rider experience – say, someone riding the bus from South Delridge someday to the Delridge stop, then having to get off the train at SODO for the years until the Ballard extension is complete … CAG member Kim Schwarzkopf wondered about mixing and matching alternatives in ways that weren’t shown today – Ridge reiterated that all the possibilities are shown in the DEIS. Why isn’t Avalon broken out? It’s included in the “Junction segment” breakout. He added that all of the Delridge alternatives can connect to any of the Duwamish crossings. … CAG member Ella McRae said the displacement numbers are “shocking,” and also wanted information on number of residents potentially affected, not just the number of houses/apartments. Ride times are of interest to her, too. … CAG member Charlie Able noted that the Avalon station, with low projected ridership and proximity to the two other stations, seems potentially unnecessary. “The fact we’re not even questioning the need for it at all seems like a mistake.” … CAG member Emily S said it would be helpful to see more bus-route specifics in the discussion of transit integration … CAG member Willard Brown also voiced concern about how people are going to get downtown smoothly. He wondered about the budgets and what are the critical decision points of costs vs. features. He was on the Stakeholder Advisory Group earlier in the planning process and noted “we were told (then) ‘never consider the numbers’.”

THIRD-PARTY FUNDING: The definition was described, as a refresher, as anything exceeding funding in the realignment plan – $1.6 billion, Ridge believed – so there’s at least one Junction tunneling option that at this point wouldn’t require it.

WHAT’S NEXT: It’s feedback time now. June is when board members will affirm or change the “preferred alternative” for the final level of environmental study.

Look at the orange line for what this group will look at in future meetings – including a “deep dive” into the DEIS next month.

You can get up to speed and comment via the online open house, as detailed here. CAG members were shown these tips for commenting:

Comments are due by April 28th. More briefings for this group and others will happen before then – including a workshop with the West Seattle Transportation Coalition on March 24th and a Sound Transit workshop on March 30th. Other ways to ask questions or even request a custom briefing are listed here.