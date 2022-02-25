Theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday low tide at sunset, photographed by Jen Popp)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:

ONLINE OFFICE HOURS: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly “office hours” are 2-6 pm today – our calendar listing explains how to book part of that time.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: No school for many this week, but the Magic League is still in session 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT AT THE SPOT WEST SEATTLE: Friday night DJ’ing starts at 6 pm. (2920 SW Avalon Way)

CD RELEASE PARTY: Electric Mainline, with Margo Adrift and Wasabi Samba, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm doors, 8 pm show.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

WEST 5 ONLINE AUCTION CONCLUDES: When West 5 in The Junction announced its closure, there was mention of an auction. That auction is happening online through 8 pm tonight – go here to browse and/or bid.