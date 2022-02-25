THEATER: How to watch ArtsWest’s ‘Monsters of the American Cinema’ at home

(Short, silent trailer for ‘Monsters of the American Cinema’)

ArtsWest Playhouse (WSB sponsor) will open its next play soon – but first, you have the opportunity to watch its most-recent production without leaving home. “Monsters of the American Cinema,” by Christian St. Croix, is now available to stream whenever you want to watch it. ArtsWest describes the production – directed by and starring Lamar Legend and also starring Alexander Kilian – as “haunting and humorous.” You can support the playhouse by buying a ticket for as little as $15; they’ll throw in the popcorn (sent to your mailing address)! Start here; it’ll be available online through March 23rd.