SPORTS: West Seattle HS bowling, cheer teams head to state championships

Thanks to West Seattle High School activities coordinator Angela Ferda for sending the photo and report:

Both our competition Cheer Squad and Ladies Bowling will be competing in state competitions.

Bowling will be traveling today to Narrows Plaza Bowl in Tacoma for the WIAA 3A state competition. Bowling is coming off a 13-0 undefeated season and this will be their 2nd time competing at the state level.

Cheer will be traveling on Friday to Battle Ground High School to compete in the WIAA High School State Championships in the no-tumbling co-ed category. This will be their third time visiting state since starting their competition squad.