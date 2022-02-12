SPORTS: District-playoffs time for West Seattle High School basketball teams

Both of West Seattle High School‘s varsity basketball teams are in the district playoffs. First, an update on the girls, who just finished the Metro League playoffs:

Thanks to Rob Wright for the highlight reel from the WSHS girls’ Thursday night victory over Eastside Catholic, 49-46. That got the Wildcats third place in the Metro League tournament. Next up, they play Holy Names in district playoffs, 3:30 pm Tuesday at Bellevue College.

District play has already begun for the Wildcat boys. They won their first district game tonight, 66-47 over Franklin, and will also play on Tuesday, 8:15 pm at Lake Washington HS.